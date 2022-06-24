You oughta know… how damn good she is.

If Julia Garner is suddenly unavailable for the upcoming Madonna biopic, the perfect replacement has emerged. While we're at it, if Jagged Little Pill ever makes its way back to the Great White Way, its new star is obvious.

Evan Rachel Wood appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday evening and wowed both Jimmy Fallon and the crowd with her jaw-dropping renditions of classics from the Queen of Pop and the alt-rocker.

The actress performed Madge's 1984 smash "Material Girl," perfectly capturing her vocals and mannerisms, and then launched into the empowerment anthem "You Oughta Know," effortlessly replicating Morissette's emotive range. As if that weren't impressive enough, Wood capped it off with an uncanny impression of Janis Joplin, belting out her song "Piece of My Heart."

To be fair, Wood portrays Madonna in the upcoming Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. But, as the Westworld star revealed, she didn't get to flex her vocal chops for the movie, so does that really count? She shared that it wasn't until the wrap party for the film, in which Daniel Radcliffe portrays the iconic parody singer, that director Eric Appel learned of her abilities.

"We had a karaoke wrap party and I sang Madonna and the director goes, 'Why didn't I make you sing in this movie?'" Wood said.

If a reprise of her turn as Madonna doesn't work out, there's always the chance that the long-gestating Joplin biopic will finally see the light of day. And with the string of stars set to portray the late vocalist for decades falling through, Wood could easily take the stage for the venture if it ever gets off the ground.

The 34-year-old actress has previously called on her singing talent for the 2007 Beatles musical Across the Universe and Frozen II. She also started the cover band Evan + Zane, alongside Zane Carney, in 2018.

For now, Wood's role as Christina in Westworld has given her plenty of challenges to take on, with its upcoming fourth season calling for a new version of the character.

"Usually the show is incredibly physically exhausting in every way, and this season I felt like [Christina's] a little more of a nerd, honestly," Wood told EW. "She's a loner nerdy kind of writer that's just trying to make it in the big city."

Westworld season 4 premieres Sunday, June 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. Watch Wood channel the greats below.

