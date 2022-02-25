Eurovision bans Russia from competing over Ukraine invasion

The European Broadcasting Union determined "the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute."

This year's Eurovision Song Contest won't feature any contestant from Russia as the European Broadcasting Union announced Friday the country has been banned from participating in the 2022 music competition.

The move was made after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military invasion of Ukraine this week. The EBU's executive board determined Russia violated "the rules of the event and the values of the EBU."

"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," reads a statement from the EBU. "Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership."

The statement continues: "The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service. We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage."

Eurovision Manizha Dalerovna Sangin 'Manizha' of Russia during the 65th Eurovision Song Contest grand final held at Rotterdam Ahoy on May 21, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. | Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, saying in a speech Thursday, "America stand up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are."

After Russian forces took control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, they continue to push into Ukraine territory. According to the Associated Press, the capital city of Kyiv is under attack as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night he is "target No. 1" and his family is "target No. 2."

As the crisis continues to escalate, the International Olympics committee strongly condemned the Russian government for breaching the Olympic Truce, which calls on countries to build a "peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal." The Truce is currently active until seven days after the end of the Paralympic Games.

The IOC's executive board also urged all International Sports Federations to cancel any events planned in Russia and Belarus.