Eurovision Song Contest 2020 canceled as Europe reels from coronavirus

The beloved Eurovision Song Contest will go silent in 2020 amid coronavirus concerns.

An official statement from the European Broadcasting Union confirmed Wednesday the popular music competition — which invites countries across the continent to submit original songs to be performed on live television before a winner is chosen — will not move forward with its 65th edition this year.

"Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead," the statement reads. "However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe — and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities — means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned."

The EBU further confirmed that this year's previously announced host city of Rotterdam will potentially hold the 2021 edition when it returns next year.

Elsewhere, the music industry has also suffered numerous postponements and cancellations as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Acts such as Khalid, BTS, Maluma, and more have nixed live performances to help contain the outbreak, festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury have canceled their 2020 events, and singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence announced early Wednesday that she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus earlier this week.

The global pandemic also forced Madonna — who performed a controversial set during last year's Eurovision broadcast — to cancel the remaining two dates on her Madame X tour.

Related content: