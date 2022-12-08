12 essential Christine McVie songs

"Don't Stop" (Rumours, 1976)

In the fire and ice rock opera that was Fleetwood Mac, McVie seemed happy to leave the center stage to the eternal volatility of Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' relationship. Yet Buckingham called McVie his "soulmate" after her passing, and in fact the melding of their two voices really gave Fleetwood Mac its signature sound. The pair's iconic songwriting — and vocal — partnership may have peaked with this optimistic anthem.

We can only imagine the creation of Rumours as completely stressful, as Buckingham and Nicks were breaking up and the McVies were separating after eight years of marriage. Leave it to Christine to come up with a testament to hope in the midst of all the mayhem.

McVie and Buckingham deftly trade off the first two verses and combine for the third; naturally, the forward-leaning McVie leads her solo verse with "Why not think about the times to come / And not about all the things that you've done?" And her exuberant piano leads us out of the gloom, straight toward tomorrow.