Erick Morillo, DJ behind dance hit 'I Like to Move It,' dies at 49

Erick Morillo, the DJ and producer known for his upbeat 1993 hit "I Like to Move It," has died at age 49.

A spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department confirmed to EW that the musician was found dead in Miami on Tuesday and said detectives did not observe signs of foul play. The cause of death will be determined by the Miami Dade Medical Examiner's Office.

"I Like to Move It," released under the stage name Reel 2 Real and featuring vocals by the Mad Stuntman, propelled Morillo toward becoming a prominent member of the international house community.

He went on to become a three-time winner of Best House DJ at the DJ Awards, the most recent win being in 2009, and his signature track gained renewed interest in 2005 when it was featured in, and became synonymous with, the Madagascar animated film franchise.

Morillo had recently turned himself in to Miami police after being charged with sexual battery. According to Miami's WPLG Local 10 News, he had been set for a court hearing on the case on Sept. 4.