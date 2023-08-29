The Republican presidential hopeful used "Lose Yourself" while on the road.

Eminem doesn't want conservative presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy losing himself in "Lose Yourself."

BMI, the licensing team behind the rap superstar's record company, reportedly sent the Republican politician's team a cease-and-desist after the 38-year-old sang Eminem's 2022 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair.

Per the New York Times, the document sent to Ramaswamy indicated that "BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach" of licensing rules, "for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto."

The controversial politician's spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, responded to the outlet on Monday, saying that "Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose." She added that, "to the American people's chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real Slim Shady."

Representatives for Eminem, BMI, and Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Eminem's latest action aligns him with a long list of artists who've asked politicians to stop using their music in the past, including Bruce Springsteen, Adele, and more.

The 50-year-old first released "Lose Yourself" as part of the soundtrack to his beloved movie 8 Mile, with the song — and its parent album — both hitting No. 1 in the United States.

Watch Ramaswamy perform "Lose Yourself" in the video above.

