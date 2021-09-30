Customers who flocked to the opening of Eminem's new restaurant got a fun surprise in the form of the rapper himself serving up some pasta.

Located in downtown Detroit, the new restaurant, Mom's Spaghetti, takes its name from the rapper's 2003 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself," which was featured in the movie 8 Mile. Aside from helping to serve hungry (and excited) customers, fans were able to talk to the rapper and take some selfies from the takeout window.

Eminem Eminem serving at Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. | Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

"Moms spaghetti it's alllllll ready Detroit! Come thru Wednesday," tweeted the rapper earlier this week, though he didn't indicate he'd show up.

Mom's Spaghetti is a venture between Shady Records and Union Joints restaurant group, though its concept isn't entirely new. The restaurant was first launched as a pop-up at The Shelter, an iconic music venue in Detroit, timed to the release of Eminem's album "Revival." The venture continued to pop up at various performances and festivals, including Coachella, Firefly, and Governor's Ball.

"The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom's Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long," Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, said in a statement. "We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation."

Eminem Eminem serving at Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit. | Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, made his film debut in 8 Mile, starring as himself and playing an aspiring rapper who lived in a trailer with his mother.

"When we were first tapped to create the pop-ups it was an honor for all of us involved. The opportunity to build a permanent location based on an incredibly meta reference was one that everyone at Union Joints, as a Metro Detroit restaurant group, took very seriously," added Curt Catallo, co-owner of Union Joints.

Outside of his culinary venture, Eminem is staying pretty busy. He, Polo G, and Mozzy joined Skylar Grey on a new song, "Last One Standing," for Tom Hardy and Marvel's Venom sequel, Let There Be Carnage, which hits theaters Friday.

The rapper will next be seen in the Starz series BMF, where he'll cameo as "White Boy Rick" in the drama series produced by 50 Cent. As EW noted recently, the role marks the first time in a long time that the rapper will play someone other than himself.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.