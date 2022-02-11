Eminem says performing at the Super Bowl is 'f---ing nerve-wracking'

The rapper says that he was "blown away" by Dr. Dre's ideas for the show.

Eminem is proof that even seasoned professionals get stage fright.

Sitting down with SiriusXM's Sway Calloway ahead of his upcoming Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance, the rapper opened up about his thoughts on the big night.

"I'm gonna tell you, it's f---ing nerve-wracking," he tells Calloway in a clip, below. "To me, there's nothing more final than live TV. You know what I'm saying? So if you f--- up, your f--- up is there forever."

During their conversation, Eminem also spoke with Calloway about how he feels about Lamar — calling him a "very top, top tier of lyricists" — and how he felt when Dr. Dre first approached him with the Super Bowl Halftime Show idea.

He says he was "blown away" by his fellow rapper's ideas. "When the whole thing started going down, and we were like, ok, this might actually be serious, I was trying to envision what Dre might do. I was thinking like, yeah, it's dope that all of us are going to rap together and that kind of thing, but I didn't expect the production to be like this," Eminem admits.

This year's big game will see the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals face off against each other at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Eminem told Calloway that he's rooting for the Los Angeles Rams because of quarterback Matthew Stafford's connection to the rapper's hometown of Detroit.

The full interview with Eminem will air on SiriusXM's Shade 45, the rapper's exclusive channel, on Friday. This year's Super Bowl will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 13. The Super Bowl will be broadcast on NBC.