Eminem takes on the coronavirus, police violence, Drew Brees in new video with Kid Cudi

Eminem and Kid Cudi have joined forces on a new single that goes after everything that's right now.

In the video above, titled “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady," the two Midwest rappers unite for the first time to tackle a slew of timely issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, police violence in the wake of George Floyd's murder, and even New Orleans Quarterback Drew Brees.

The song dropped at midnight on Monday. While Cudi’s contributions mostly do not discuss current events, Eminem hits several hot topics, such as...

— Police violence: "Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery/ How the f--- is it that so many cops are dirty?/ Stop, man, please, officer, I'm sorry/ But I can't breathe when I got you on top of me/ Your goddamn knee's on my carotid artery.”

— Brees, who said last month that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag” by kneeling a' la Colin Kaepernick: "Got a lil' green (Yeah), but I don't do weed (Nope) /Purp nor lean (Nah), that's Tunechi (Yeah) / That's New Orleans (What?), fuck Drew Brees (Yeah)."

— Political leadership amid the pandemic: "Bunch of half-wits up in office / Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse / Other half are just pissed off and / Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing / And that’s how you end up catching the shit off ’em / I just used the same basket as you shopping / Now I’m in a f—in’ casket from you coughin.'"

According to Billboard, Eminem's latest release, Music to be Murdered By, represents his 10th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. While Cudi will star in the upcoming HBO series, We Are Who We Are.