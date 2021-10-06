"What's frustrating is I didn't come out with it, it was leaked," the model said of a passage from her book, and that she'd rather people "hear things in [her] own words."

Emily Ratajkowski isn't mincing words about an incident she says occurred on Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video shoot, but went public against her will.

"What's frustrating is I didn't come out with it, it was leaked," the 30-year-old entertainer told Extra Monday night at a CoinGeek New York event, after The Sunday Times reported that a passage from the star's upcoming My Body book contained an allegation that Thicke groped Ratajkowski during production of the video.

"It's been hard for me, I really like to have control over my image, and I wrote this book of essays to share the whole story and all sides of it," she continued. "I feel like it just turns into a clickbait frenzy, and all of a sudden words like 'sexual assault' and 'allegations' are getting thrown around rather than people reading the actual essay, so, again, I'm just looking forward to when people will be able to hear things in my own words."

The Times indicated that Ratajkowski reportedly revealed that Thicke was "a little drunk" at one point during the shoot, and she later felt his hands "cupping my bare breasts from behind."

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'" the publication wrote. Martel told the Times that she remembered the moment, and screamed, "What the f--- are you doing, that's it! The shoot is over!"

Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski at the CoinGeek Cocktail Party. | Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

"Blurred Lines" (which went No. 1 in the United States in 2013) has long been criticized for its lyrics; Thicke repeatedly sings "I know you want it" in the song, and it's a line many have said minimizes the importance of consent.

Thicke's team hasn't responded to EW's inquiries about Ratajkowski's allegations.

"I hope that people read the book, because everything that I talk about in it is about the evolution of my politics, and it's not some big reveal, it's not some crazy thing, it's part of a larger essay," Ratajkowski said in her Extra interview. "I'm excited for people to hold nuance and understand that."

According to publisher Macmillan's official synopsis, My Body is "a deeply honest investigation of what it means to be a woman and a commodity" through a collection of personal writings from the star.

Ratajkowski has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement. In 2018, she and Amy Schumer were among 300 people detained at protests over Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination after he was accused of sexual assault. She also wrote "F--- Harvey" on her arm while she walked the Uncut Gems red carpet in 2019, with reference to disgraced Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Ratajkowski's My Body book is out on Nov. 9. Watch the star's response to the "Blurred Lines" story leak above.

