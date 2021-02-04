Emily Kinney is back with a brand new single and another new album on the way. Entertainment Weekly can exclusively announce that Kinney's new album, The Supporting Character, will be released on Jullian Records on April 9. Not only that, but EW has the first single from the album, "Fifteen Minutes," which you can hear right now above.

"'Fifteen Minutes' is a love song I wrote for my boyfriend at the time explaining that I would trade time I've spent being successful or famous for more time with a person I really love, him," says Kinney. "He said he didn't get it. We broke up."

Kinney certainly has had her fair share of fame. The singer/actress spent four seasons playing Beth Greene on the record-breaking cable TV hit The Walking Dead, while also doing arcs on shows like Masters of Sex, The Flash, The Knick, and The Big C. But music has always been Kinney's first love, and she has been recording and releasing songs and albums since 2011 with the Blue Toothbrush EP.

Produced by Benjamin Greenspan, The Supporting Character touches on themes of heartbreak, loss, family history, body image, creativity and personal growth — and, like its first single, focuses on the push and pull between fame and family. "The Supporting Character, for example, was written after a weekend with my dad in San Diego, pre-COVID," says Kinney. "I drove home on the 5 and remembered thinking that I was a part of something much bigger than myself. Life is really magical and goes by so fast and I realized that I want to spend more time with my family and friends and less time chasing my career."

Listen to the exclusive debut of "Fifteen Minutes" above. A track listing and cover art for The Supporting Character (which can be pre-ordered now) is below.

The Supporting Character track listing:

Omaha Hotel

When The Midnight Fireworks Start

Easy

Cadillac

Skinny

Genetic Makeup

I Went Looking For You

Supporting Character

Fifteen Minutes

Image zoom Credit: Independent Label Services