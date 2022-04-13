Charlie Puth says Elton John telling him his music 'sucked' was 'a wake-up call'

Puth got some frank criticism from the Rocket Man, but he took it to heart.

You might remember the epic teamup of Charlie Puth and Elton John last year, when the singer-songwriters collaborated on "After All," from John's album The Lockdown Sessions. But before that came together, Puth got some frank criticism from the Rocket Man about his work.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Puth recalled how John once approached him at a restaurant in Los Angeles and promptly told him, "You know, your music sucked in 2019. It wasn't good."

Although Puth called the words a "gut punch," he admitted that they gave him the push he needed to steer himself back in the right direction. "I had been thinking that as well," he said. "I was going through a messy breakup, and I think that was going alongside it. And it was kind of a wake-up call a little bit. I was in denial in a little bit."

Charlie Puth and Elton John Charlie Puth and Elton John | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and the world shut down, it forced Puth to look at the music he was making even more closely. "I was able to kind of sit with my new way of making music and decide that I would never put out a song again if it wasn't coming from a true place," he told DeGeneres.

Puth has spoken about John's brutal honesty before, telling Kelly Clarkson in February, "He just basically said that I can make a lot better music, and he said that I should just make it myself like I always do… But I was thinking the exact same thing when he said that."

Puth also told Clarkson that he went to John's house to record — and didn't know until he looked up the address that they were neighbors. "His house is so amazing," Puth recalled. "It's a lot of Gucci. It's a lot of — you walk in, it's like, bam, two real Picassos on either side… It's exactly how you'd imagine Elton John's house to be."

Watch the video above for more from Puth.