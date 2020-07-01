Elton John will stream his classic concerts on YouTube to raise money for coronavirus relief

Saturday night is about to be alright for watching classic Elton John concerts. The music legend announced on Wednesday that he will be streaming old shows on his YouTube channel over the next six weeks to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Specifically, the streams will raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which is currently helping people battle the pandemic.

"My foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund helps frontline partners prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalized communities," John said in a statement. "We cannot jeopardize HIV testing and care during this time or else the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. So, I'm really happy to connect this YouTube Concert series to benefit our foundation's urgent COVID response."

The series kicks off this Friday, July 3, with Live at Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh from 1976 (you can already bookmark the page here if you want). Following that, a new two-hour concert will stream on the channel every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET for six weeks.

Watch the trailer for the series above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.