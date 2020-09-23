Elton John sets North American dates for rescheduled farewell tour

It's going to be a bit longer before Elton John says goodbye, yellow brick road.

The legendary musician has announced rescheduled dates for his farewell tour, which kicked off in September 2018 and was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After resuming Sept. 1, 2021 in Berlin, the tour will kick off its next North American leg in New Orleans on Jan. 19, 2022. Other stops will include Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," John said in a video posted to social media. "But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."

"Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever," he added. "I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well."

The tour will mark John's retirement after a career spanning almost 60 years. You can see the list of North American tour dates below, and check out the full list of dates (and purchase tickets) on John's website.

Jan 19, 2022 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Jan 21, 2022 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Jan 22, 2022 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Jan 25, 2022 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Jan 26, 2022 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Jan 29, 2022 — N. Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Jan 30, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb 1, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Feb 4, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Feb 5, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Feb 8, 2022 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Feb 9, 2022 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18, 2022 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Feb 19, 2022 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Feb 22, 2022 — New York City, NY — Madison Square Garden

Feb 23, 2022 — New York City, NY — Madison Square Garden

Feb 25, 2022 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

March 1, 2022 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

March 2, 2022 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

March 5, 2022 — Long Island, NY — Nassau Coliseum

March 6, 2022 — Long Island, NY — Nassau Coliseum

March 19, 2022 — Fargo, ND — FARGODOME

March 22, 2022 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2022 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

March 26, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2022 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

April 1, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2, 2022 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2022 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

April 8, 2022 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena

April 9, 2022 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

April 12, 2022 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2022 — Hershey, PA — GIANT Center

April 16, 2022 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2022 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum

April 20, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena

April 23, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022 — Orlando, FL — Amway Arena

April 28, 2022 — Miami, FL — AmericanAirlines Arena