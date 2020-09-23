Elton John sets North American dates for rescheduled farewell tour
It's going to be a bit longer before Elton John says goodbye, yellow brick road.
The legendary musician has announced rescheduled dates for his farewell tour, which kicked off in September 2018 and was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After resuming Sept. 1, 2021 in Berlin, the tour will kick off its next North American leg in New Orleans on Jan. 19, 2022. Other stops will include Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic," John said in a video posted to social media. "But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone."
"Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever," he added. "I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well."
The tour will mark John's retirement after a career spanning almost 60 years. You can see the list of North American tour dates below, and check out the full list of dates (and purchase tickets) on John's website.
Jan 19, 2022 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Jan 21, 2022 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Jan 22, 2022 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Jan 25, 2022 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Jan 26, 2022 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Jan 29, 2022 — N. Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
Jan 30, 2022 — Oklahoma City, OK — Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb 1, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Feb 4, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Feb 5, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Feb 8, 2022 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Feb 9, 2022 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Feb 14, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Feb 18, 2022 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Feb 19, 2022 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Feb 22, 2022 — New York City, NY — Madison Square Garden
Feb 23, 2022 — New York City, NY — Madison Square Garden
Feb 25, 2022 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
March 1, 2022 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
March 2, 2022 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
March 5, 2022 — Long Island, NY — Nassau Coliseum
March 6, 2022 — Long Island, NY — Nassau Coliseum
March 19, 2022 — Fargo, ND — FARGODOME
March 22, 2022 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
March 23, 2022 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
March 26, 2022 — Des Moines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, 2022 — Lincoln, NE — Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 30, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
April 1, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 2, 2022 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum
April 5, 2022 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
April 8, 2022 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena
April 9, 2022 — Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena
April 12, 2022 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
April 13, 2022 — Hershey, PA — GIANT Center
April 16, 2022 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center
April 19, 2022 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum
April 20, 2022 — Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena
April 23, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 24, 2022 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
April 27, 2022 — Orlando, FL — Amway Arena
April 28, 2022 — Miami, FL — AmericanAirlines Arena
