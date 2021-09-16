Elton John has decided to postpone the 2021 dates of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to 2023 while he undergoes surgery to treat an injury he sustained from a fall earlier this year. He hopes to get the tour "back on the road" by this coming January with a stop in New Orleans.

"At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," the singer, 74, said in a statement that was shared to his followers on social media. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

John said he's "been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications." He further mentioned he "will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

The British "Rocket Man" legend does plan on performing at the Global Citizen Live charity event on Sept. 25, after which he will proceed with surgery.

"Being just five songs it's a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and traveling overnight between countries," he explained. "After this I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January of 2022 in New Orleans."

The impacted dates include about 50 stops across Europe. John had announced the final leg of his farewell tour this past June, marking his last big shows. Yellow Brick Road began back in 2018, and the plan was to hit up North America and Europe.

"I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer," John said. "I completely feel your frustrations after the year we've had. I promise you this — the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait."

In the meantime, John features on the track "One of Me" off of Lil Nas X's debut album Montero, which drops Friday.