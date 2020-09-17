Elton John releasing Jewel Box set of rare recordings, B-sides, more
The Rocket Man is blasting off into the deepest reaches of his career with a new retrospective box set.
Elton John will release 148 songs recorded between 1965 and 2019 on his new Elton: Jewel Box collection, set for release this fall on 8CD, 4LP, 3LP, 2LP, digital download, and streaming formats.
Billed as "the ultimate exploration into Elton's extensive back catalog," Jewel Box includes rarities, lesser-known B-sides, and deep cuts in a collection personally curated by the recording artist himself.
Among the tunes included are songs from his earliest sessions with Bernie Taupin and rare songs discussed in his 2019 memoir Me. All sections will be accompanied by notes and track-by-track commentary by John.
In anticipation of the release, John released Thursday a track titled "Sing Me No Sad Songs," a previously unreleased work written and recorded as a band demo in 1969.
"To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio," John said of the release in a press statement. "I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from my memory from each era has been a joy. As a devout record collector myself, this project has really excited me, and I couldn't be happier with the level of craft involved in such a carefully curated, lovingly constructed boxset. I'm sure my fans will enjoy it as much as I have."
Elton: Jewel Box will be released on Nov. 13.
