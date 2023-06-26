The legendary singer performed "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" at Glastonbury on what would have been Michael's 60th birthday.

As part of his long goodbye to the Yellow Brick Road, Elton John took the stage Sunday at Glastonbury Festival for what was likely his final performance in the U.K. The night was also special as it marked what would've been the 60th birthday of John's late friend and "inspiration," George Michael.

To commemorate his fellow artist, John performed his 1974 single "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," which he and Michael famously sang in a live duet in 1991.

"It's a very special day today, and I wondered how I would approach it," John began, as a large photo of Michael looked over the audience. "One of Britain's most fantastic songwriters, singers, artists, was George Michael. He was my friend, he was an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday. So I want to dedicate this song to his memory and all of the music he left us with, which is so gorgeous. This is for you, George."

George Michael and Elton John in 1992 George Michael and Elton John in 1992 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Michael and John first performed "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," from John's Caribou album, at Live Aid in 1985. Then in March 1991, Michael brought out John as a surprise guest for a duet at Wembley Arena, and this version was released as a single later that year, becoming a No. 1 hit in the U.K. and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

Michael, who died at 53 on Christmas Day in 2016, is among this year's inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As for John, the 76-year-old singer embarked on his epic last-ever tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, in 2018, with some 300 dates, and his final final show will be next month in Stockholm.

Check out some clips of John at Glastonbury below.