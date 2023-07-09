“From all the bands and all the artists you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much," said Coldplay's Chris Martin, who paid tribute to the legendary musician.

After five decades of entertaining audiences around the world, Elton John has taken his final bow.

The iconic 76-year-old singer performed his last show as a touring artist with a bittersweet goodbye in Stockholm on Saturday night. The Tele2 Arena marked the final stop on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicked off in 2018 and was originally set to end in 2021. Postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour, heavily publicized as his last, has stretched on for five years.

"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn't have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years," John said in a post-concert statement provided to EW. "And every step of the way, my fans have been there. They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show."

He continued, "Tonight has been magical. I'm trying to process it, and I don't think it will sink in for a while yet that I've finally finished touring. I can't tell you how much I'm going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever."

Elton John

After more 300 performances, the legendary musician ended the concert with "Your Song" and, fittingly, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

"I've had the most wonderful career, beyond belief," he told the crowd ahead of the final songs. "Fifty-two years of pure joy, playing music. How lucky am I to play music? But I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn't for you. You bought the singles, the CDs, the albums, the cassettes. But more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how much I love to play live. It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys. You've been absolutely magnificent. Thank you."

John reminded the crowd that the show marked the end of his touring days, but he hinted that he may not be totally done with live performances. "I will never be touring again, but I may do something in the future — a one-off thing," he said. "But that's miles away. I want to appreciate my family, my sons, my husband, everything."

When he announced the tour in 2018, John mentioned plans for future records and musicals during a chat with Anderson Cooper. "I will be creative hopefully up until the day I die," he said, adding that the tour was his way of "going out with a bang."

"I don't want to go out with a whimper," John said. "I'm not a whimpery guy!"

Along with his fans cheering him on, John got a shout-out from Coldplay who performed in Sweden on the same night as he did and, through the magic of technology, delivered a live video message to him.

"From all the bands and all the artists you've loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much," said frontman Chris Martin. "We are so grateful for everything you've done for us. Everything you've done for the AIDS Foundation, anytime you've been kind to anybody. Everything you've done for LGBTQ [people], everything you've done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you've done for sexiness and love and dressing gowns. Everything you've done for music, everything Bernie [Taupin] has done for lyrics, everything your band has done over the thousands of shows you've done. We love you so much. We're going to miss you so much."

