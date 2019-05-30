Rock it, man: Elton John's fashion evolution

Sir Elton John is “pretty much the most flamboyant rock star that has ever lived,” according to Rocketman costume designer Julian Day — and have we got the pictures to prove it. In honor of the new biopic’s release, starring Taron Egerton as the legendary singer-songwriter, here’s a brief history of John’s life in sparkles, in feathers, and in so many sunglasses. Check out how his singular style has evolved over the years in the photos ahead.