Rock it, man: Elton John's fashion evolution

By Mary Sollosi
May 30, 2019 at 04:36 PM EDT

Saturday night's alright for fashion

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Paul Natkin/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

Sir Elton John is “pretty much the most flamboyant rock star that has ever lived,” according to Rocketman costume designer Julian Day — and have we got the pictures to prove it. In honor of the new biopic’s release, starring Taron Egerton as the legendary singer-songwriter, here’s a brief history of John’s life in sparkles, in feathers, and in so many sunglasses. Check out how his singular style has evolved over the years in the photos ahead.

In the ’60s…

Val Wilmer/Redferns

John — still legally named Reginald Dwight at the time — was still just launching his career in the ’60s, and still finding his extravagant style. Pictured here in 1968, in one of his first publicity photos.

In the ’70s…

Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

John started to really find his extravagant look as his profile rapidly rose. Photographed here in 1970, in the same star-spangled shirt he wore when he made his U.S. debut in a legendary show at West Hollywood’s Troubadour — a scene (and a garment) recreated in Rocketman.

In 1972

George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Meeting Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon on Feb. 27, 1972

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Performing in 1973

Alan Messer/REX/Shutterstock
Performing in 1974

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Performing in May 1974

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Performing at Dodger Stadium in 1975

Chris Walter/WireImage
Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 23, 1975

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Performing in the mid-’70s

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Performing on The Muppet Show in 1977

David Dagley/REX/Shutterstock
Performing with Miss Piggy on The Muppet Show in 1977

David Dagley/REX/Shutterstock
In the ’80s…

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It was the decadent decade, and John was all in. His performance-wear became more outrageous and more costume-y, like this State of Liberty ensemble, worn for a portrait session in New York City in 1980.

Performing in 1982

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
Performing in New York on Aug. 6, 1982

Ebet Roberts/Redferns
Performing in London in December 1982

Pete Still/Redferns
Performing in London on Dec. 16, 1982

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Performing on Dec. 3, 1984

McCarthy/Express Newspapers/Getty Images
Performing at Live Aid on Jul. 13, 1985

Pete Still/Redferns
Performing in 1986 

Ebet Roberts/Redferns
Performing in Rotterdam on Apr. 23, 1986

Rob Verhorst/Redferns
Performing in Bloomington, Minn., on Aug. 22, 1986

Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Performing in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Aug. 23, 1986

Paul Natkin/Getty Images
In the ’90s…

Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images

The ’90s brought a knighthood, an Oscar, and a new relationship for John — not to mention a whole new wardrobe of dazzling looks! Pictured here having a leather monochrome moment while performing in Paris in 1994. 

Performing with RuPaul in 1994

Rino Petrosino/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Performing on Sept. 15, 1995

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Arriving at his 50th birthday party with David Furnish in 1997

Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
In the 2000s…

Mick Hutson/Redferns

It was a brand-new millennium of stagewear for John, now in his 50s and typically favoring fabulously embellished suits, like the one pictured, worn performing in London on Jul. 9, 2000.

Performing in New York City on Oct. 20, 2000

Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect
With Whitney Houston at John's annual Oscar party on Mar. 25, 2001

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Performing in Sydney on Nov. 29, 2006

John Stanton/WireImage
Arriving at a party with David Furnish on Dec. 17, 2006

Claire Greenway/Getty Images
In the 2010s…

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Sir Elton became a husband and a father in the 2010s, and his new life inspired him to launch his official farewell tour in 2018. (The end of the decade also brought along a certain film about his own life, which he also produced.) Amid all the change, however, the star’s fashion remained as dazzling as ever; pictured here, he performs at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on Jun. 4, 2012.

Performing with Meryl Streep and Sting in New York City on Apr. 3, 2012

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Performing at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Jun. 15, 2014

Douglas Mason/Getty Images
On the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Performing in New York City on Nov. 9, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
With Taron Egerton at the Rocketman photocall at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019

Samir Hussein/WireImage
At the premiere of Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2019

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
