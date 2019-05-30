Rock it, man: Elton John's fashion evolution

Saturday night's alright for fashion
Sir Elton John is “pretty much the most flamboyant rock star that has ever lived,” according to Rocketman costume designer Julian Day — and have we got the pictures to prove it. In honor of the new biopic’s release, starring Taron Egerton as the legendary singer-songwriter, here’s a brief history of John’s life in sparkles, in feathers, and in so many sunglasses. Check out how his singular style has evolved over the years in the photos ahead.
In the ’60s…
John — still legally named Reginald Dwight at the time — was still just launching his career in the ’60s, and still finding his extravagant style. Pictured here in 1968, in one of his first publicity photos.
In the ’70s…
John started to really find his extravagant look as his profile rapidly rose. Photographed here in 1970, in the same star-spangled shirt he wore when he made his U.S. debut in a legendary show at West Hollywood’s Troubadour — a scene (and a garment) recreated in Rocketman.
In 1972
Meeting Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon on Feb. 27, 1972
Performing in 1973
Performing in 1974
Performing in May 1974
Performing at Dodger Stadium in 1975
Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 23, 1975
Performing in the mid-’70s
Performing on The Muppet Show in 1977
Performing with Miss Piggy on The Muppet Show in 1977
In the ’80s…
It was the decadent decade, and John was all in. His performance-wear became more outrageous and more costume-y, like this State of Liberty ensemble, worn for a portrait session in New York City in 1980.
Performing in 1982
Performing in New York on Aug. 6, 1982
Performing in London in December 1982
Performing in London on Dec. 16, 1982
Performing on Dec. 3, 1984
Performing at Live Aid on Jul. 13, 1985
Performing in 1986
Performing in Rotterdam on Apr. 23, 1986
Performing in Bloomington, Minn., on Aug. 22, 1986
Performing in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Aug. 23, 1986
In the ’90s…
The ’90s brought a knighthood, an Oscar, and a new relationship for John — not to mention a whole new wardrobe of dazzling looks! Pictured here having a leather monochrome moment while performing in Paris in 1994.
Performing with RuPaul in 1994
Performing on Sept. 15, 1995
Arriving at his 50th birthday party with David Furnish in 1997
In the 2000s…
It was a brand-new millennium of stagewear for John, now in his 50s and typically favoring fabulously embellished suits, like the one pictured, worn performing in London on Jul. 9, 2000.
Performing in New York City on Oct. 20, 2000
With Whitney Houston at John's annual Oscar party on Mar. 25, 2001
Performing in Sydney on Nov. 29, 2006
Arriving at a party with David Furnish on Dec. 17, 2006
In the 2010s…
Sir Elton became a husband and a father in the 2010s, and his new life inspired him to launch his official farewell tour in 2018. (The end of the decade also brought along a certain film about his own life, which he also produced.) Amid all the change, however, the star’s fashion remained as dazzling as ever; pictured here, he performs at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on Jun. 4, 2012.