Elton John dons robe version of his classic 1975 Dodger Stadium look at final farewell show

Elton John recreated his classic Dodger Stadium look... at Dodger Stadium no less.

As Dua Lipa joined the Rocket Man on stage at Dodger Stadium in L.A. for the final show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road North American tour, John suited up in a sequin-bedazzled robe adorned with his initials, as well a sparkling baseball cap featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers logo.

Elton John Live Farewell from Dodger Stadium with Dua Lipa Elton John dons robe version of his sparkling Dodger Stadium look from 1975 at the last concert of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour | Credit: Disney +

The sartorial look was a clear homage to the bedazzled baseball uniform the musician famously donned for his concert at the same venue on Oct. 25, 1975.

Elton John 1975 at Dodger Stadium Elton John in his bedazzled uniform at Dodger Stadium in 1975 | Credit: Chris Walter/WireImage

The music legend and Lipa proceeded to perform "Cold Heart," their 2021 duet that mashes up lyrics from John's "Rocket Man," "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride," and "Where's the Shoorah?"

Disney+, which livestreamed the concert on the platform, released a clip of the duet online. Brandi Carlile also joined John on stage during the night's festivities.

"Tonight is a very special night, a very emotional night for me," John said earlier in the evening after playing "Philadelphia Freedom." "It's been a long journey."

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour marks John's final tour dates in North America and Europe. "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," he had said in an earlier statement.

If you missed Sundays livestream, you can still watch Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium on Disney+.