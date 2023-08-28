Elton John is 'back home and in good health' after a fall in his France home

Sir Elton John is back home after spending a night in the hospital.

The 76-year-old singer was hospitalized this weekend following "a slip" at his home in the south of France. He was subsequently taken to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco and kept overnight for observation.

A spokesperson for the singer told EW that the fall happened on Sunday. "Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," the statement continued, "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

Elton John Elton John | Credit: David M. Benett/Getty Images

This isn't the first fall that the legendary "Rocketman" singer has suffered in recent years. He previously postponed the 2021 dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to undergo surgery for an injury he sustained after an awkward fall on a hard surface caused "considerable pain and discomfort" in his hip. When he announced the news, John explained that "despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

He added, "I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

Following the surgery and further delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, John didn't return to the stage until 2023. He has since bid an official farewell to touring after wrapping up in July. The Tele2 Arena in Stockholm marked the final stop on the tour, which ended up stretching for five years and over 300 performances.

John has since been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish, and their two sons.

