The music legend has confirmed when he's gonna come down for the final leg of his last performances.

It's time to pull out those sunglasses, platform boots, and sequins once more. Elton John has finally announced the return of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The rock icon revealed the long-awaited final dates of his last big shows on Wednesday. The 30-date performances will span North America and Europe, wrapping up an epic goodbye that he began back in January 2018 (the concerts were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic).

John will kick off his comeback May 27, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany, before bouncing around Europe and North America, with his final two North American shows landing at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium in November 2020. The singer famously played the baseball stadium in the 1970s, rocking a bedazzled Dodger uniform.

Elton John Elton John | Credit: Mackenzie Sweetnam/WireImage

"Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I'm coming to you today with an announcement I've been working towards for, well, all my life: The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe," John said in a statement. "I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time… Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town."

The tour will make stops in Europe in major cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris, before hopping to North American cities including Vancouver, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago, and more. The North American stadium run will kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022, before concluding with back-to-back performances at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 2022, commemorating his iconic performance at the historic venue in October 1975.

John will conclude the four-year tour in 2023 in Australia and Auckland, New Zealand.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 29, in Europe and Wednesday, June 30, in North America.

See the full list of tour dates below.

European Dates

Friday, May 27, 2022: Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park FKA Commerzbank-Arena

Sunday, May 29, 2022: Leipzig, Germany at Red Bull Arena

Saturday, June 4, 2022: Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium

Tuesday, June 7, 2022: Horsens, Denmark at CASA Arena Horsens

Thursday, June 9, 2022: Arnhem, Netherlands at GelreDome

Saturday, June 11, 2022: Paris, France at La Defense Arena

Wednesday, June 15, 2022: Norwich, U.K. at Carrow Road

Friday, June 17, 2022: Liverpool, U.K. at Anfield

Sunday, June 19, 2022: Sunderland, U.K. at Stadium of Light

Wednesday, June 22, 2022: Bristol, U.K. at Ashton Gate Stadium

Wednesday, June 29, 2022: Swansea, U.K. at Liberty Stadium

North American Dates

Friday, July 15, 2022: Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park

Monday, July 18, 2022: Detroit at Comerica Park

Saturday, July 23, 2022: East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

Thursday, July 28, 2022: Foxboro, Mass., at Gillette Stadium

Saturday, July 30, 2022: Cleveland at Progressive Field

Friday, August 5, 2022: Chicago at Soldier Field

Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Toronto at Rogers Centre

Saturday, September 10, 2022: Syracuse, NY at Carrier Dome

Friday, September 16, 2022: Pittsburgh at PNC Park

Sunday, September 18, 2022: Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, September 22, 2022: Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, September 24, 2022: Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park

Friday, September 30, 2022: Arlington, Tex., at Globe Life Field

Sunday, October 2, 2022: Nashville at Nissan Stadium

Friday, October 21, 2022: Vancouver at BC Place

Saturday, October 29, 2022: San Antonio at Alamodome

Friday, November 4, 2022: Houston at Minute Maid Park

Saturday, November 12, 2022: Phoenix at Chase Field

Saturday, November 19, 2022: Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium

Sunday, November 20, 2022: Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium