See 50 years of iconic performances (and wild outfits) from Rocketman inspiration Elton John

By EW Staff
May 31, 2019 at 11:38 PM EDT

1970

Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elton John debuted his first studio album, Empty Sky, in the U.K. in 1969. Fifty years later, the subject of his own biopic, Rocketman, continues to delight new generations with his music. Swipe through to see photos of some of the music icon’s most legendary performances and wild fahion over the last five decades. 

1971 - Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark

Jorgen Angel/Redferns

1972 - Top of the Pops

Michael Putland/Getty Images
1972 - Portsmouth Guildhall in the U.K.

Michael Putland/Getty Images
1972 - Berlin

ARTCO-Berlin/ullstein bild via Getty Images

1973 - Hammersmith Odeon in London

David Redfern/Redferns
1974 - Watford, England

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1974

Michael Putland/Getty Images
1974 - Inglewood, Calif.

Ed Caraeff/Getty Images
1974 - Madison Square Garden in New York with John Lennon

Steve Morley/Redferns
1975 - London

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1975 -In Tommy

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1976 - Wembley Stadium in London

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1977

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1980 - Central Park in New York

Albert Foster/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
1982 - The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
1982 

Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
1984 - Montreux Rock Festival in Montreux, Switzerland

David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
1984 - Los Angeles

Bob Riha Jr/WireImage
1985 - Live Aid in London

FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
1986 

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1986 - Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
1986 - Chicago

Paul Natkin/WireImage
1987 - Prince's Trust Concert in London with George Harrison

FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
1988

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1989 - Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles with The Who

Ebet Roberts/Redferns
1992 - Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London with Axl Rose

Mick Hutson/Redferns
1994 - Sanremo Music Festival in Sanremo, Italy with RuPaul

Rino Petrosino/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
1995 - Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
1997 - Princess Diana's funeral in London

Anwar Hussein/WireImage
1998 - Wembley Stadium in London

Hayley Madden/Redferns
2001 - Grammy Awards with Eminem

Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2002 - Grand Slam for Children fundraiser in Las Vegas with Rod Stewart 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2003 - Grand Slam for Children fundraiser in Las Vegas with Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2004 - Rainforest Foundation Benefit Concert in New York with Billy Joel and Sting 

Kevin Kane/WireImage
2005 - CMA Awards with Dolly Parton

Rick Diamond/WireImage
2006 - Harrah's Entertainment Artists Rally Together benefit concert in Las Vegas with Celine Dion

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2006 - Filming Tony Bennett: An American Classic

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2007 - Hallam FM Arena in Sheffield, U.K.

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
2008 - 200th performance of The Red Piano in Las Vegas 

Denise Truscello/WireImage
2010 - Grammy Awards 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010 - Almay Concert to Celebrate the Rainforest Fund in New York with Lady Gaga

Kevin Kane/WireImage
2012 - Revlon Concert for the Rainforest Fund in New York with Channing Tatum 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2013 - Grammy Awards with Ed Sheeran

Kevin Winter/WireImage
2014 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
2015 - Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro

Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images
2016 - In The Wonderful World of Disney: Disneyland 60

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
2017 - 20th anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway

Walter McBride/WireImage
2018 - Grammy Awards with Miley Cyrus

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2018 - Gotham Hall in New York

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
