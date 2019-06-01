1970
Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Elton John debuted his first studio album, Empty Sky, in the U.K. in 1969. Fifty years later, the subject of his own biopic, Rocketman, continues to delight new generations with his music. Swipe through to see photos of some of the music icon’s most legendary performances and wild fahion over the last five decades.
1971 - Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, Denmark
Jorgen Angel/Redferns
1972 - Top of the Pops
Michael Putland/Getty Images
1972 - Portsmouth Guildhall in the U.K.
Michael Putland/Getty Images
1972 - Berlin
ARTCO-Berlin/ullstein bild via Getty Images
1973 - Hammersmith Odeon in London
David Redfern/Redferns
1974 - Watford, England
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1974
Michael Putland/Getty Images
1974 - Inglewood, Calif.
Ed Caraeff/Getty Images
1974 - Madison Square Garden in New York with John Lennon
Steve Morley/Redferns
1975 - London
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1975 -In Tommy
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1976 - Wembley Stadium in London
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
1977
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
1980 - Central Park in New York
Albert Foster/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images
1982 - The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles
Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
1982
Richard E. Aaron/Redferns
1984 - Montreux Rock Festival in Montreux, Switzerland
David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
1984 - Los Angeles
Bob Riha Jr/WireImage
1985 - Live Aid in London
FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
1986
Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1986 - Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
1986 - Chicago
Paul Natkin/WireImage
1987 - Prince's Trust Concert in London with George Harrison
FG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
1988
Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
1989 - Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles with The Who
Ebet Roberts/Redferns
1992 - Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London with Axl Rose
Mick Hutson/Redferns
1994 - Sanremo Music Festival in Sanremo, Italy with RuPaul
Rino Petrosino/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
1995 - Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif.
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
1997 - Princess Diana's funeral in London
Anwar Hussein/WireImage
1998 - Wembley Stadium in London
Hayley Madden/Redferns
2001 - Grammy Awards with Eminem
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
2002 - Grand Slam for Children fundraiser in Las Vegas with Rod Stewart
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2003 - Grand Slam for Children fundraiser in Las Vegas with Sheryl Crow
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2004 - Rainforest Foundation Benefit Concert in New York with Billy Joel and Sting
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2005 - CMA Awards with Dolly Parton
Rick Diamond/WireImage
2006 - Harrah's Entertainment Artists Rally Together benefit concert in Las Vegas with Celine Dion
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2006 - Filming Tony Bennett: An American Classic
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
2007 - Hallam FM Arena in Sheffield, U.K.
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
2008 - 200th performance of The Red Piano in Las Vegas
Denise Truscello/WireImage
2010 - Grammy Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2010 - Almay Concert to Celebrate the Rainforest Fund in New York with Lady Gaga
Kevin Kane/WireImage
2012 - Revlon Concert for the Rainforest Fund in New York with Channing Tatum
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2013 - Grammy Awards with Ed Sheeran
Kevin Winter/WireImage
2014 - Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
2015 - Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro
Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images
2016 - In The Wonderful World of Disney: Disneyland 60
Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images
2017 - 20th anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway
Walter McBride/WireImage
2018 - Grammy Awards with Miley Cyrus
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2018 - Gotham Hall in New York
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
