Ellie Goulding is feeling free on new single 'Worry About Me'

Don't worry about Ellie Goulding because she's back with a banger.

On Friday, Goulding dropped her new song featuring blackbear, "Worry About Me." The pop star teased the release of the first single from her upcoming fourth album after it leaked online a week ago. “Since one of you decided to leak it… Coming for you next Friday,” she captioned a picture of herself in a black leotard, which is also the song's artwork.

With lyrics such as, "Saying that you care about me/But you just wanna be in my head 'cause you're lonely/I thought I needed you to feel safe/But now that I've been through it I'm stuck in a good place," "Worry About Me" seems to be an empowering post-break-up bop, as Goulding sings about seeing someone she knew and feeling free over a popping beat. The track is English singer's first original song since summer 2019's "Hate Me," a collaboration with Juice Wrld.

Listen to "Worry About Me" above.

Related content: