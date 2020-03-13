Ellie Goulding is feeling free on new single 'Worry About Me'
The singer returns with her first single since 2019's "Hate Me" with Juice Wrld.
Don't worry about Ellie Goulding because she's back with a banger.
On Friday, Goulding dropped her new song featuring blackbear, "Worry About Me." The pop star teased the release of the first single from her upcoming fourth album after it leaked online a week ago. “Since one of you decided to leak it… Coming for you next Friday,” she captioned a picture of herself in a black leotard, which is also the song's artwork.
With lyrics such as, "Saying that you care about me/But you just wanna be in my head 'cause you're lonely/I thought I needed you to feel safe/But now that I've been through it I'm stuck in a good place," "Worry About Me" seems to be an empowering post-break-up bop, as Goulding sings about seeing someone she knew and feeling free over a popping beat. The track is English singer's first original song since summer 2019's "Hate Me," a collaboration with Juice Wrld.
Listen to "Worry About Me" above.
Related content:
Comments