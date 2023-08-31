The "Lights" singer says her face is "intact."

Ellie Goulding gives update after pyrotechnic appears to hit her during concert

Ellie Goulding has shared an update on her health after a pyrotechnic appeared to launch into her face during a recent performance.

"To those asking, I am ok!" the "Lights" singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story a representative for the singer confirmed that she posted to EW.

She continued, "Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you, thank you x."

The startling explosive moment was captured in a TikTok video, which shows Goulding performing her new song "Miracle" at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, U.K.

Goulding expresses alarm when the pyrotechnic shoots directly into the vicinity of her face, exclaiming, "F---!" before resuming her performance.

Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Released earlier this year, "Miracle" is the third collaboration between Goulding and DJ-producer Calvin Harris. The duo's previous tracks together, "I Need Your Love" and "Outside," became huge hits in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Goulding joined Harris on stage as a guest during his Coachella set in April for the live premiere of the song.

In April, Goulding released her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, featuring the lead single "Easy Lover," which features Big Sean. She will soon embark on a European tour in support of the album.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.