El DeBarge arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges in California

Police say they discovered a metal baton, pepper spray, and suspected narcotics in the '80s pop star's truck.

Musician El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank early Sunday morning, police have confirmed to EW.

The singer-songwriter, best known for his 1985 hit "Rhythm of the Night," was charged with four separate drug and weapons charges after officers found an expandable metal baton, pepper spray, and suspected narcotics in his truck, the Burbank Police Department said.

Officers first approached DeBarge (real name: Eldra DeBarge) at a gas station around 3:40 a.m. after they noticed his vehicle had expired tags, Burbank police said. During their interaction, they discovered the weapons and learned that DeBarge did not have a valid driver's license to operate his vehicle.

El DeBarge attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. Singer El DeBarge was arrested on drug and weapons charges. | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a baton, unlawful use of tear gas, illegal possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. DeBarge has since posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 9, 2023.

Representatives for DeBarge did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

This isn't DeBarge's first run-in with the law. The 61-year-old musician, who has spoken about his struggle with drug addiction in the past, was arrested and charged with felony vandalism in 2018, per TMZ. He was also arrested for domestic violence in 2007 and for drug possession in 2012, but the drug charges were dropped because of a lack of sufficient evidence. He also served 13 months of a two-year sentence at a California prison on drug-related crimes in 2008.

