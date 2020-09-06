Eddie Vedder rocks the vote with new Instagram account

Was Eddie Vedder "Longing to Belong" to social media? The legendary rocker joined Instagram this week and has been busy updating fans as to what he's been up to — rocking the vote!

"Ballot in hand," he captioned a selfie holding a ballot from Kings County in Washington state. "Lest there be any confusion, here is how simple, secure and verifiable it is to Vote By Mail. These photos were from this July as I voted early in the August primary here in Seattle. Piece of cake. In regards to something so huge as taking part in our democracy and putting your voices to great use, nothing could be easier. And at this intense time of a global pandemic, even more importantly, nothing could be SAFER."

The Pearl Jam frontman, who resides in Seattle, also gives a look into what his set-up up is at home while working through the pandemic. One item, in particular, stands out from his work tools.

"Radio today, maybe take some questions. Will be good to hear ya," he wrote. "2 p.m. Seattle time. PJ Radio on SiriusXM, ch. 22. P.s., If you’re asking, yes, that’s a real Joe Strummer amp/road case. A considerable source of inspiration always."

Vedder has been on Instagram for just four days now and he's already wracked up 73.5k followers. He may have been "Far Behind," but he's catching up quick!