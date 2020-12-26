Hear Eddie Vedder's tender cover of Bruce Springsteen's 'Growin' Up' from new EP

Eddie Vedder has a holiday treat for his fans — and for Bruce Springsteen's.

The Pearl Jam frontman dropped a new EP, Matter of Time, on Christmas Day, featuring an "acoustic at home" cover of the early Springsteen track "Growin' Up," from the Boss's 1973 debut album Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Vedder has performed the song live with Pearl Jam in the past.

Vedder's EP also includes his recent new songs "Matter of Time" and "Say Hi," as well as solo acoustic covers of the Pearl Jam songs "Porch," "Just Breathe," and "Future Days."

The musician has released two solo albums in the past, including the soundtrack for the 2007 film Into the Wild. Pearl Jam released their latest album, Gigaton, in March, with a planned North American tour postponed due to the pandemic.

Springsteen, meanwhile, released a new album of his own, Letter to You, in October. The acclaimed record was his first with his frequent collaborators the E Street Band since 2014.

You can listen to Vedder's "Growin' Up" cover below.