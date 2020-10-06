Musicians and stars pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen, 'the Mozart of rock guitar'

The music community and stars across the entertainment industry are paying tribute to rock legend Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday at age 65 after a battle with cancer.

"Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family," Van Halen's former bandmate Sammy Hagar wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of himself with the guitarist.

Many of Van Halen's fellow musicians and rockers also paid tribute. "Just when I thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking," wrote Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler. "One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad. Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family."

Several expressed their awe and admiration for Van Halen's innovative guitar playing. "RIP Eddie Van Halen," wrote Madonna's longtime guitarist Monte Pittman. "His technique, his sound, and his songs changed the shape of music. He was an inspiration to every guitar player taking things to a new level. The music world will never be the same but he leaves a legacy that will live forever."

In an interview with EW, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez reminisced about Van Halen and his iconic Frankenstrat guitar. "I saw Van Halen when they toured in San Antonio," Rodriguez said. "I even have one of his replica guitars. I think they made only 300. He’s good friends with my friend George Lopez. I was going to meet him with George to sign the guitar and then he got ill. What I love about him is that he’s such an icon. He’s got his guitar that he built himself. It’s an iconic feature. It’d be like if I built my own camera and influenced so many people with an art piece I used every time afterward.”

Van Halen's friend Kenny Chesney posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, recalling his experience performing with the guitarist. "He was a friend and and a hero to anyone who has ever picked up a guitar and had a dream," Chesney wrote. "Eddie and his brother Alex joined us on stage at one of our stadium shows in Los Angeles and it was one of the highlights of my touring life in all my summers on the road. I will never forget that night and how happy we both were that our musical paths crossed that night on stage. Rest In Peace to the best guitar player that ever lived."

See more tributes to Van Halen below.

Additional reporting by Omar Sanchez.