Tapping into the genius of Eddie Van Halen

“You only have 12 notes,” Edward Van Halen said. “Do what you want with them.” What did the man who called himself “just a punk kid who plays guitar” endeavor to do with those dozen notes? Oh, not much. Just spin them into the most colorful hard-rock-shuffle-metal-doo-wop-party-pop that ever blasted through a boom box, provide the soundtrack for wasted high-school parking-lot hangouts and spiraling-out-of-control backyard barbecues in the late '70s, '80s, and early '90s, and burnish a rep as arguably the most innovative rock guitarist of the last 50 years.

Fair warning: I don't buy that 12-note junk; I’m pretty sure his chromatic scale had, like, 28 notes. Eddie Van Halen — who passed away this week at the age of 65 — was just… otherworldly. Like Michael Jordan defied physical gravity, Eddie defied sonic gravity, notes hanging in the air longer than they should, squeals rocketing up to the heavens, whammy-bar dives scraping down against the gates of Hades. Was that funk-slap-into-harmonic-tap opening to “Mean Street” some sort of Martian morse code? When smiling Eddie gripped that fretboard, it often sounded like alien possession, prompting millions to chant, “Whoa. Take me to your leader.”

Image zoom Ross Marino/Getty Images

The first time I heard “Eruption” — Eddie’s solo showcase on 1978’s Van Halen, which was 102 seconds of face-melting, flag-planting virtuosity — the matrix suddenly became evident to me... and immediately folded in on itself. I, aspiring-but-doomed guitarist, would spend hours rewinding my VH cassettes, futilely trying to figure out how he pulled off those artificial (and natural) harmonics, those blistering arpeggios, those slip-n-slide finger-tapping fills, those frenetic-yet-fluid altered scales over rock and blues shuffles, and that sweet whammy-bar punctuation. Sooner or later, the answers were always made clear: Best to set the guitar aside and just absorb. Eddie Van Halen was an explorer, and none of his peers could keep up on the path that he’d bushwacked for himself; they waved him on ahead while catching their breath.

But — and I really should have gotten to this sooner, sorry — he was far greater than the sum of his pyrotechnics. Eddie played with exuberance, ease, and feel, things that seemed to be missing from his wannabe rivals’ robotic fretwork. He exuded raw first-take energy a la Jimi Hendrix (someone he didn’t claim as an influence, surprisingly enough; he'd pledged allegiance to Eric Clapton), and there was a spontaneous, careening-to-the-finish-line thrill that he and original frontman David Lee Roth turbo-injected into the proceedings. (“Hot For Teacher” is your pal’s bad-ass car that you borrowed for an epic joy ride and then matter-of-factly returned with some paint scraped off and the bumper hanging sideways.) Simply put, to listen to Eddie Van Halen play his guitar was to listen to fun.

While those blazing solos grabbed all the headlines, Eddie wrote compelling musical stories underneath them; he was an exceptional riff-rhythm player. “Dance The Night Away” stands as one of the tightest, brightest, feel-good pop-rock anthems of the '70s, while “Secrets” is the wanderlusty Diver Down deep cut still calmly waiting for the casual fan to bask in it. Oh! And listen to what he does on those restless, groove-y verses of “Unchained” and “5150.” He was two guitarists in one, often at the same time.

Let us also dote for a moment on his songwriting chops, which, when co-mingled with Roth's and Sammy's, begat decades of classic-rock radio staples. He could deliver soaring pop with “Jamie’s Cryin’” and “Summer Nights,” or chug through darker rock that could swing and bite, like “Romeo Delight,” “Somebody Get Me a Doctor,” and, yes, “Sinner’s Swing!" Or better still, he could mash all the aesthetics together in the stomping “I’m the One.” A deeply intuitive musician who didn’t know how to read music, Eddie wound up winning a few piano competitions as a kid, and he wasn’t afraid to experiment with keyboards (“Jump,” "I'll Wait," and “Right Now”), or with twangy country pop (“Finish What Ya Started”). or with ‘20s jazz (the band’s surprisingly restrained cover of “Big Bad Bill [is Sweet William Now],” featuring his father, Jan, on clarinet).

Eddie would never be described as restrained, but this scale-runner with a gift for melody could recognize when less was more. (Hear: the solos on "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love, "Runnin' with the Devil," "Jamie's Cryin,'" and "When It's Love.") Whether you preferred Eddie's dirty, chunky swagger during the David Lee Roth era or his polished power-balladry during the Sammy Hagar tenure (years that also did feature a few foundation-rattlers), his playing was always laced with textured magic dust that yielded another dopamine high.

Image zoom While those blazing solos grabbed all the headlines, Eddie Van Halen wrote compelling musical stories underneath them Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

He dominated those guitar magazine covers; one publication even moved him out of running for Guitarist of the Year because the guy won so many damn times. Aspiring axemen and women with something to prove still post on YouTube their attempts at conquering one of his solos. He remains one of the most influential rock guitarists ever; references to Mozart have been made. Hordes of disposable hair metal bands clumsily copy-catted in his wake, yes, but Eddie also imprinted on future guitarists of all kinds — Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Dimebag Darrell, Slash, Rivers Cuomo, John Mayer, Lenny Kravitz, Vernon Reid, Keith Urban, and Mike McCready, among them — so that they could think and stretch differently. (A moment of silence not just for Eddie, but for a time when guitar heroes were our superheroes. When guitar heroes mattered.)

His loud licks and godhead stature always seemed to be in conflict with his press-shy personality, as Eddie preferred to let his instrument do his bidding. (Though his warning to Roth during one of their many skirmishes — “If you ever speak to me like that again, you better be wearing a cup” — was inspired.) Over the years, he would battle both alcoholism and cancer, the latter seemingly leading to a recent retreat from the spotlight, or at least more than usual. But Van Halen’s last album, 2012’s A Different Kind of Truth, and their final tour, in 2015, proved once again to be showcases for a legend who could still bring it and sling it. (That late-era VH became a true and proud family affair for Eddie, whose drummer was already his brother, Alex; in 2006, he replaced gold-throated fan favorite Michael Anthony with his talented teenage son, Wolfgang, as the band’s bassist.)

Eddie’s legacy is secure — as is his spot on Mt. Rockmore — but how will we remember him in the years to come, aside from all that joyful wizardry and murderer's row of stadium pleasers? I’ll think of the red-and-white striped guitar, complete with matching overalls. I’ll think of the cigarette burning at the end of his headstock while he scorched through another solo, as if the smoke were venting out from an overheated fretboard. I’ll think of him with his back to us, eye-chatting with the thunderous Al on drums, the two of them locking into some giddy groove that seemed like an inside joke between them. I’ll think of his open-jaw expression of astonishment that followed another lickety-split legato run or supernatural squeal, as if he were mouthing, “I know! Right?” I’ll think of him bouncing around the stage with Diamond Dave, competing and complementing forces creating a spectacle of you-gotta-get-in-on-this-shit! circus rock. But mostly I’ll think of that guy with a goofy grin on his face, lording over his guitar, just happy in his natural element, just happening to be rewriting rock history, doing whatever he wanted with his 28 notes.