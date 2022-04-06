The British singer-songwriter's 11-day trial saw Sami Switch alleging that he stole ideas for the Grammy-winning song. "I'm not a corporation… I'm a human being," he responded.

Ed Sheeran is in love with the shape of justice.

After winning a copyright case against him in the United Kingdom over his 2017 smash hit "Shape of You," the British singer-songwriter shared a video message slamming the recent uptick in lawsuits against mainstream artists penning pop music.

"While we're obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now, and have become a culture where a claim is made where the idea is settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court — even if there's no base for the claim," he said in a video message Wednesday.

"It's really damaging to the songwriting industry," he continued. "There's only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify. That's 22 million songs a year, and there are only 12 notes that are available."

He added that he understands the "pain and hurt suffered" by both sides of the suit — which, according to the Associated Press, alleged that he and cowriters John McDaid (of Snow Patrol) and pop producer Steve Mac copied a portion of Sami Switch's 2015 song "Oh Why" — and urged others to consider the people behind the art when considering legal action against artists.

"I'm not an entity, I'm not a corporation; I'm a human being, I'm a father, I'm a husband, I'm a son," he concluded. "Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience, and I hope that this ruling, it means in the future, baseless claims like this can be avoided. This really does have to end. Me, Johnny, and Steve are very grateful for all the support sent to us by fellow songwriters over the last few weeks. Hopefully we can all get back to writing songs, rather than having to prove that we can write them."

Ed Sheeran Ed Sheeran | Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Per the AP, Switch's legal representative, Andrew Sutcliffe, argued over an 11-day trial that there was "indisputable similarity between the works," though Sheeran repeatedly denied allegations that he "borrows" ideas from little-known artists.

High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli ultimately ruled Wednesday that Sheeran "neither deliberately nor subconsciously" lifted inspiration from the work of Switch and the other co-writers on the seven-year-old track.

Following its release in 2017, "Shape of You" quickly became one of the biggest hits of Sheeran's career, topping the charts in both the U.K. and the U.S. ahead of earning diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for moving more than 10 million units domestically. It also won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2018 ceremony.

Pop singer Dua Lipa was also recently sued by Florida-based reggae group Artikal Sound System for what they claimed were similarities between her Future Nostalgia hit "Levitating" and their 2017 song "Live Your Life."

After initially being ordered to pay nearly $3 million after a lawsuit over her No. 1 hit "Dark Horse," Katy Perry won an appeal relating to the case earlier this year. She playfully addressed the outcome while singing the song on stage at her Play residency in Las Vegas, changing the song's lyrics from "be sure before you give it up to me" to "be sure before you take me to court."

Watch Sheeran's video response to the "Shape of You" lawsuit above.

