Ed Sheeran has officially been cleared to perform as the musical guest for this weekend's Saturday Night Live after the singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine," Sheeran wrote to his fans on Instagram Tuesday. "Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there x."

Sheeran was announced as the music guest for NBC's SNL for the Nov. 6 episode, hosted by Succession star Kieran Culkin. However, the English singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram on Oct. 24 that he contracted COVID.

"I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," he wrote at the time. "It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone."

That meant his SNL stint was up in the air. Page Six had reported that producers of the show were "scrambling" to find a replacement. However, all now seems right in the world of late-night comedy.

This wouldn't have been the first time SNL producers found themselves in a bind because of COVID and a planned musical guest. They had dropped Morgan Wallen as the entertainment for last year's Bill Burr-fronted episode when the singer broke their COVID safety protocols. He came back as musical guest for a later episode.

This will be Sheeran's third time performing as musical guest of SNL after singing alongside hosts Seth Rogen (in 2014) and Alec Baldwin (in 2017).

So far this season has seen Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis host with their respective musical guests Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile.

