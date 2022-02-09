Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are teaming up once again for a new song

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are once again teaming up, and it might be their most epic collaboration yet.

During the BRIT Awards red carpet on Tuesday night, Sheeran confirmed he had a new single coming featuring Swift — putting to rest varying rumors that the two were planning to work together. In a tweet early Wednesday morning, the "Bad Habits" singer officially announced that fans could listen to a remixed debut of "The Joker and the Queen" on Friday, Feb. 11.

"The Joker and the Queen featuring my good friend @taylorswift13 is out this Friday," Sheeran wrote early Wednesday morning, following his performance of the song at the awards show. "Link in bio to pre-save it."

This isn't the first time the longtime friends have collaborated, as Sheeran has joined Swift on three of her songs over the years: "Everything Has Changed" (from 2012's Red), "End Game" (from 2017's Reputation), and "Run," a vault track on 2021's Red (Taylor's Version). But it is the first time that Swift has joined Sheeran for one of his songs. (Hey, every friendship is a two-way street.)

Taylor Swift (L) and Ed Sheeran Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. | Credit: Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images

"The Joker and the Queen" is the fourth single from Sheeran's fourth studio album =, whose singles have been topping U.K. charts since its debut last year. Between that and Swift's massive popularity, the duo's team-up basically ensures that they'll have a huge hit on their hands. And we can't wait to hear what they come up with.