Breaking down all the Easter eggs in Taylor Swift's 'Bejeweled' music video

Prepare to be dazzled by the sheer amount of Easter eggs in this video.

Taylor Swift's latest music video for her single "Bejeweled" is truly a sparkling treasure trove of Easter eggs.

Fresh off the release of her record-breaking album Midnights, the "Anti-Hero" singer visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to reveal that she would be releasing a dazzling second music video for her song "Bejeweled."

Written and directed by Swift, the vibrant visual is "a little twist on a Cinderella story" that she said was created "just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos." The end result features a truly "psychotic amount" of references that even Swift had a difficult time keeping up with.

"We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video," she joked, "because there are so many that we could not keep track."

Below, EW breaks down all the little Easter eggs, throwbacks, and familiar faces — complete with timestamps for easy reference — that you might have missed in the shining, shimmering, splendid new video. Ready for it? Let's go!

"Bejeweled" and Speak Now, :00

Yes, even before pressing play, there's an Easter egg. The "Bejeweled" music video was released on Oct. 25, which is the 12th anniversary of Swift's third album, Speak Now. The video itself is jam-packed full of references to Speak Now in particular, prompting fans to believe it might be the album that she re-records next.

Este, Danielle, and Alana Haim as the evil step-siblings, :05

"Enchanted" instrumental, :15

As the Haim sisters share their excitement about the prince and the upcoming talent show, an instrumental version of Swift's song "Enchanted" from her album Speak Now can be heard playing in the background.

Laura Dern as the evil step-mother, :15

Laura Dern delights as the greedy step-mother, who encourages her three children to win over the affections of the prince for their own financial and political gain.

Laura Dern shows off her rings Laura Dern is definitely bejeweled. | Credit: Taylor Swift / YouTube

Marriage, :40

During her brief appearance, Dern's character saccharinely describes marriage as "the single most defining thing a lady could hope to achieve in her lifetime." Marriage rumors have followed Swift and her partner, Conversations With Friends actor Joe Alwyn, since they first began dating back in 2016. Dern's quick comment was the perfect way to dismiss the speculation and remind viewers that there's more to Swift than just her love life — like, you know, breaking records!

"Speak Not, tired tacky wench," 1:14

A cheeky third nod to Speak Now.

"He tired of her quite quickly," 1:25

Another slight toward Swift's dating life and the way that she was publicly perceived as someone who was unable to keep a boyfriend around for a long period of time. She makes multiple references this framing throughout her discography, including in 2014's "Shake It Off" when she sings, "I go on too many dates / But I can't make them stay / At least that's what people say."

"Or should I say… Swiftly?" 1:30

A swift play on Swift's surname.

"You've been exiled here," 1:40

A nod to Swift's 2020 Folklore single "Exile," which featured Bon Iver.

The Haim sisters pose behind Swift. Each has a note that explains why they want to win the talent show. Danielle wants the ring. Este wants the title. Alana wants 'the d---' and Taylor wants the castle. Swift and the ladies have very different goals. | Credit: Taylor Swift / YouTube

"Bye, snake!" 1:54

Prince Jack Antonoff, cats, and the spinning wheel, 2:14

Swift's long-time producer and collaborator Jack Antonoff makes his first appearance as the video's highly sought-after royal in a portrait that sees him, in true Swift style, surrounded by cats. Swift owns three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button — the latter of which she adopted on the set of her 2019 music video "Lover." In the corner of the frame, viewers can spot a spinning wheel, a reference to another fairytale, Sleeping Beauty.

"Exile ends," 2:22

Swift opens a magical pocket watch that reads "exile ends" with a countdown, signifying that her Folklore/Evermore era is officially over and that it is Midnights time to shine.

"...Ready For It?" robe, 2:29

When she enters the elevator, Swift can be seen sporting a black cloak that appears similar in style to the one she wore in the music video for her 2017 single "...Ready For It?" This time, however, it is aptly covered in jewels.

13 floors in the elevator, 2:40

As Swift fans know, 13 is the singer's lucky number. When she enters the elevator, there are 13 floors — each with their own signature color — that she can choose from that corresponds with an album in her discography.

Taylor presses the third floor in an elevator To the third floor, please! | Credit: Taylor Swift / YouTube

Third Floor is Speak Now, 2:56

Yes, we're on our fourth reference to Speak Now! Swift presses the third floor and enters into a world of glittering gemstones inspired by her third album.

Fifth Floor is 1989, 3:32

It's been waiting for you! Once she's sufficiently sparkling, Swift sashays up to the fifth floor — inspired by her fifth album 1989 — and steps out of the elevator in a new ensemble that looks reminiscent of her high society looks from the music video for "Blank Space."

Dita Von Teese is the fairy goddess, 3:36

Model and burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese is waiting for Swift on the fifth floor as her "fairy goddess." As Swift told Jimmy Fallon, "[Von Teese] is, I think, one of the most iconic performers and it's so exciting to get to see her do what she does in this." Von Teese teaches her a few tricks of the trade — including performing in a martini glass — so that Swift is ready to steal the show.

Swift is sitting at 3 on the clock, 4:29

After arriving on the 13th floor, the hands of the clock that Swift is lowered down on are pointed at three o'clock — a fifth nod to Speak Now.

Taylor Swift sits on a clock and raises her arms in the air It's all a matter of time | Credit: Taylor Swift / YouTube

Zoë Kravitz, Sam Dew, and Pat McGrath as the royal family, 4:57

A few of Swift's songwriting partners — and legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath — get a nice mention toward the end of the video too. Zoë Kravitz, who helped Swift pen her recent Midnights tracks "Lavender Haze" and "Karma," is seen in one portrait behind McGrath. Sam Dew — who co-wrote "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Swift and Antonoff — is featured in the second portrait.

Speak Now hairpins, 5:08

As she poses for her royal portrait, keen-eyed viewers can spot the two heart pins in Swift's hair have the letters 'S' and 'N' featured on them. Speak Now if you have any guesses on what those could be hinting toward!

"Long Live" instrumental, 5:12

At the end of the video, as Swift gazes over her dreamy new (and rapidly crumbling) castle, an instrumental version of her song "Long Live" from Speak Now can be heard in the background.

Three dragons on the castle, 5:32

Swift's new home is guarded by three dragons — there's that number three again — who are destroying its foundations. In the song "Long Live," Swift makes a reference to dragons, singing, "I had the time of my life fighting dragons with you."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.