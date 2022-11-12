Black Friday discounts on headphones from Bose, Apple, and more are already here — up to 57 percent off
Now that it's November, plenty of people are looking forward to the holiday season ahead. And with the holidays comes holiday shopping. For some, that means scoring some sweet deals on Black Friday.
To be sure, there are plenty of discounts on everything from home decor to clothing and more, and most stores participate in Black Friday sales. But some of them are marking things down early, including a popular item on nearly everyone's holiday wish list: headphones.
This year, all kinds of headphones are on sale, including a pair of popular Beats headphones for more than 50 percent off the regular price. Keep scrolling to see more of the best headphone deals before Black Friday kicks off.
Early Black Friday Earbud Deals
- Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation), $159 (orig. $179.98) at walmart.com
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $119.99 (orig. $129.99) at target.com and walmart.com
- Bose Sport Earbuds, $129 (orig. $149) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 ($149.95) at amazon.com and target.com
- JBL Vibe 200 True Wireless Earbuds, $29.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com and target.com
- Tozo T12 Wireless Earbuds, $31.44 with coupon (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
- Skullcandy Dime XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds, $19 (orig. $29.88) at walmart.com
- JLab Go Air True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $14.99 (orig. $30) at amazon.com
- Sony WI-C100 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $19.88 (orig. $29.88) at walmart.com
Earbuds no doubt are a great stocking stuffer: They're a small item that people can use every day and can really make a difference in streaming videos and music. And, of course, Apple is always a popular choice. Right now, its AirPods Pro 1st Generation Headphones are $21 off at Walmart. They're perfect for those on your list who work out regularly, thanks to their sweat and water-resistant qualities. Got a jet-setter on your holiday gift list? The AirPods are also great for travelers since they come with noise-canceling to drown out snoring or nearby conversations.
Of course, Beats makes some quality earbuds as well. The Beats Studio Buds are already marked down by 33 percent on Amazon ahead of the biggest shopping event of the year. They offer plenty of comfort with three ear tip sizes to choose from. And they last for up to eight hours on a single charge, making them a solid option for long commutes or a day at the office. The wireless earbuds play nicely with both Android and Apple devices and come in five fun colors for a more personalized feel. Many reviewers said they have "excellent sound quality" and "fit comfortably" in their ears.
Another solid earbud option? The JLab Go Air Wireless Earbuds, which are a whopping 50 percent off. For just $15, you'll get wireless earbuds and a charging case that can provide up to 20 hours of listening time. They have racked up more than 15,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who loved how "compact" they are and appreciated that they are a "great value for the money."
Early Black Friday Over-Ear Headphone Deals
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.95) at amazon.com and target.com
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $29.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com and target.com
- Bose Soundlink Wireless Headphones, $149 (orig. $229) at amazon.com
- Vilinice Noise-Canceling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99 (orig. $131.39) at walmart.com
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $59.99 (orig. $104.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
Earbuds aren't for everyone. In that case, check out these amazing deals on over-the-ear options. It's not even Black Friday yet and Amazon has already discounted the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones by a staggering 57 percent, bringing the price down to $150. Choose from seven colors, including some with contrasting color combinations that will give a vibrant look to match the vivid sound. Its battery life of up to 22 hours means you can listen to tunes all day — and nearly all night, too. Outside disturbances are no match for their pure adaptive noise-canceling tech, so they're great for loud offices or when you're traveling for the holidays and need a little shut-eye on your red-eye.
Vilinice, a less well-known name in the headphone game, is not to be outdone on these early Black Friday sales. Its Noise-Canceling Headphones block unwanted sounds like the name says, but they also have stereo sound quality and weigh less than a pound for added comfort.
Or snag the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for 25 percent off. They have a foldable design, making them easy to carry on commutes or while traveling, and can be adjusted for a tighter fit. Plus, they come with a fast charging feature, which gives you three hours of battery after charging for only five minutes.
Early Black Friday Wired Headphone Deals
- Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector, $17.63 (orig. $29) at amazon.com
- Sony MDREX15AP In-Ear Earbud Headphones with Mic, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com and target.com
- Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) at amazon.com
- JBL Tune 500 Wired On-Ear Headphones, $24.95 (orig. $29.95) at amazon.com
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones, $49 (orig. $69) at amazon.com
There are also plenty of awesome deals on wired headphones. For example, this pair from Sony is the perfect stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift, and you can score them for half-off. Normally $20, they're now just $10, and they come in fun hues like pink and blue. Amazon customers have given them more than 18,000 five-star ratings, and they come with small, medium, and large earbuds for a comfortable fit. Some have even used the affordable headphones while sleeping, they're that comfortable.
Looking for wired over-the-ear headphones? Check out the JBL Tune 500 Headphones for just $25. They have a microphone and a button that links up with most smartphones so you can make calls or ask Siri to answer a question. The headphones also fold up for a more compact fit, perfect for traveling light or for stashing away in a backpack during class. One satisfied shopper said they're "better quality than ones I have purchased for more money" and added they'll be "buying more as gifts."
Audio-Technica may not be a household name, but its ATH-M20X Studio Monitor Headphones deliver big sound at a low price. They're a great buy for anyone with a podcast or who spends time in a mixing studio thanks to their neodymium magnet and 40-millimeter drivers. One thrilled reviewer raved that the "sounds are balanced" and that they helped "a lot" with vocal recordings.
If you're in the market for headphones for holiday gifts (or for a pair for yourself!), don't miss out on these early Black Friday deals. Shop more of our top picks below.
