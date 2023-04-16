"Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent," the Bay area rap icon said.

Rapper E-40 is defending himself after he was escorted from a court side seat while watching the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings NBA playoff game on Saturday.

The Bay area rap legend, real name Earl Stevens, was ejected from the game during a confrontation with another attendee. The incident took place at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. The star was removed during the second half of the game.

While the details surrounding his dismissal are unclear, E-40, a member of the rap group the Click and founder of Sick Wid It Records, has issued a statement claiming it was due to racial prejudice. According to the star, he was unjustly led away after he found himself the target of a heckler.

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: E-40 performs during the Mount Westmore tour at Stockton Arena on May 26, 2022 in Stockton, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) E-40 was ejected from the Warriors-Kings NBA playoff game on Saturday | Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

"During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings' security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena," E-40 said in a statement to EW. "Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.

The Sacramento Kings issued a statement to EW about the incident saying they "take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation as we do anytime an accusation like this is made."

The 55-year-old, a longtime Golden State fan, called the ordeal "humiliating" and called for an investigation into the conduct of the venue's security team.

"I've attended countless NBA games throughout my lifetime and have always prided myself in my professionalism, so this experience has been jarring. I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings' security team and I'm calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired."

The Sacramento Kings were the victors after a 126-123 game. Monday will mark the second game in the series. E-40 has yet to confirm whether or not he will be attention the game.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.