If you've got bad blood with your costar, what better way to announce it than with a brand-new Taylor Swift rerecording?

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart hit TikTok to reveal that not only is "Bad Blood" the next song to get the "Taylor's Version" treatment, but it, alongside "Message in a Bottle (Taylor's Version)," shows up in their new animated superhero flick, DC League of Super-Pets.

The Rock, Taylor Swift Dwayne Johnson; Taylor Swift | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The TikTok opens with Johnson rocking out to "Bad Blood" and trying to communicate his song choice to Hart, who's wearing headphones as he listens to "Message in a Bottle."

"Go to the doctor," Hart shouts after mishearing Johnson say the song's title. "Your blood's not as bad as you think it is."

Johnson tries to continue, praising the depth of Swift's lyrics from her 2015 hit, off the album 1989.

"Let 'em run the tests on you," Hart hollers in response before asking, "Are you dying?"

Hart, who recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and identified The Tooth Fairy as Johnson's worst movie, then orders his costar not to bring Swift into his bad blood saga. At this point, a superimposed still of Swift appears next to Johnson with the caption, "Is there still time to cut Kevin out of the movie?"

The real Swift pops up in the TikTok comments, writing, "Leave it to my friend Dwayne to support the ethically sourced versions of my songs. Good luck with the film! Ur the man."

Swift is releasing new versions of her songbook because she lost ownership of the master recordings in 2019. In November, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" became the longest song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, clocking in at 10 minutes and 13 seconds.

The film hit theaters Friday. You can watch Johnson and Hart ham it up in the TikTok below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.