The Rock raps a verse on the Tech N9ne track, but fans are quick to point to his presence on the Wyclef Jean song "It Doesn't Matter."

Dwayne Johnson makes his rap debut with 'Face Off' — even if fans don't believe it's his first

Dwayne Johnson is pumped to be making his rap debut on the Tech N9ne track "Face Off," which dropped Friday with a music video inbound. Though, some of his fans aren't convinced this song is actually his big hip-hop debut.

Dwayne Johnson Rap Debut Dwayne Johnson makes his rap debut with Tech N9ne's 'Face Off.' | Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Twitter

"Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers," Johnson tweeted on Thursday, giving shoutouts to Tech N9ne and the other rappers featured on the track, Joey Cool and King Iso.

The Rock then shared a video of him working out to his verse on "Face Off."

"Recognize the voice? 'Then I'm comin' at ya with EXTREME MANA,'" he tweeted.

However, we can't forget about "It Doesn't Matter." Fans were quick to point out that Johnson already made his rap debut on the Wyclef Jean track released in 2000.

"This is The Rock kickin' it with the Refugee Camp and you're about to smell what The Rock is cookin'," the actor and former WWE superstar famously declared in that song.

"What about this classic," one fan tweeted at Johnson.

"yoo.. Your song with Wyclef doesn't matter? it was RIGHT there!!!" wrote another.

If we're getting technical, Johnson doesn't actually rap a verse on "It Doesn't Matter." He's more the celebrity hype guy throwing in random lines. "Face Off" features Johnson spitting rhymes.

Either way, congrats, Johnson! You're a rapper now. This 2017 Saturday Night Live sketch predicted it.

