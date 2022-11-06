Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

The guitarist missed the big night but drafted a letter to attendees that revealed his diagnosis.

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer.

The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.

In it, Taylor revealed that he was diagnosed more than four years ago. "Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different, so I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade," he wrote.

While his current condition "is not immediately life threatening, there is no cure," Taylor said. "Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries."

He added he was "truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn't make it." Taylor said, "Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy! I'm so very proud of these four brothers. I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor, John Taylor, and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) Duran Duran at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor joined the band in 1980 but departed six years later. He reunited with Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor, and drummer Roger Taylor in 2001. The original band released new music together before Taylor once again departed the band again in 2006. At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, the band performed some of their biggest hits, including "Girls on Film," "Rio," and "Ordinary World."