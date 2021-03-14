Dua Lipa says she'll 'never forget' Melissa Villaseñor's 'brilliant' SNL impersonation of her

The singer thought being impersonated on the comedy sketch show was "one of the coolest things that's probably happened" to her.

Dua Lipa was just as impressed by Melissa Villaseñor's impression of her on Saturday Night Live as the rest of us.

Talking to EW's Gerrad Hall ahead of Sunday night's 63rd annual Grammy Awards — at which she's nominated for six awards including Best Song and Best Album — Lipa shared that Villaseñor's impersonation of her on SNL "was one of the coolest things that's probably happened" to her.

The stand-up comedian and SNL cast member dressed in a leopard-print dress and adopted a London accent to play the pop star during a sketch in which Ego Nwodim plays Dionne Warwick hosting a talk show. "I was so excited," Lipa says of the sketch. "They just got the costume so right and she was amazing. It was just brilliant. I was super happy. I was like, 'Alright, gonna keep this one forever. I'll never forget this moment.'"

Image zoom Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

During the Grammy pre-show interview, the "Don't Start Now" singer shared that she likely won't be releasing a new album in 2021, though she did add, "I'm always thinking so we'll see..."

She also discussed the process of what it was like to release Future Nostalgia during a global pandemic and lockdown. "Because I was at home and not touring or doing all this work, I really got to take it all in and really feel the response from everyone and really hear what people thought of the record," she says. "It just meant so much to me. I never thought this would happen in a million years; that I would be promoting my record from my sofa or setting up green screens in my living room. I've been thinking outside the box," she continues. "I just didn't let [the pandemic] stop me from trying to come up with interesting ways to try to create new dimensions for this record and still make it fun for everyone at home."

Lipa will be performing during the Grammy ceremony this evening and is nominated for in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance categories for her single "Don't Start Now," as well as Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia. She is also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for "Un Dia" alongside J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Watch the full interview with Dua Lipa above.