The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The power that TikTok has.

Papa Richy, an 80-year-old grandfather who absolutely stans Dua Lipa, went viral on TikTok after his family gave him tickets to the Future Nostalgia singer's concert. But the joy on that man's face then was nothing compared to his reaction over the second big surprise he received.

Jimmy Fallon, who welcomed Dua Lipa on The Tonight Show for Thursday's episode, tricked Papa Richy into thinking he was going on a radio show when he was actually walking out onto the talk-show host's stage to fulfill his dream: to dance with Dua.

There was a lot of "Oh my God!" and "Holy s---!" flying around as Papa Richy utterly lost his mind.

The superfan and his musical favorite got to hold hands and shimmy on stage. He tried chatting with Dua about coming to her first show in Miami and loving her green outfit before Fallon shut down the flirting.

"I got to dance with Dua!" Papa Richy shouted to the audience as he made his exit.

Dua Lipa Surprises 80-Year-Old Superfan Papa Richy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dua Lipa superfan Papa Richy got the surprise of his life when he danced with the 'Future Nostalgia' singer on 'The Tonight Show.' | Credit: NBC

Papa Richy's granddaughter Kadie Bernstein initially surprised her grandpa on his 80th birthday with Dua Lipa concert tickets and posted footage of his reaction on TikTok in October.

"@Dua Lipa your oldest fan!!" Bernstein wrote in the caption.

Dua Lipa then shared the same clip on her TikTok page. "It's just such a good video. It made me so happy," she told Fallon on The Tonight Show before the shocker.

Bernstein's original video has so far amassed 7.8 million views on TikTok.

Watch the heartwarming moment above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: