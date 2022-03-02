Dua Lipa sued by reggae band claiming 'Levitating' ripped off their song

Artikal Sound System accused the singer of stealing their sound for the massive hit.

A new lawsuit has levitated its way to Dua Lipa's legal team.

According to court documents obtained by EW, the singer and the team behind her 2020 smash "Levitating" were sued Tuesday by Florida-based group Artikal Sound System for the hit's similarities to their 2017 recording "Live Your Life" (which you can hear below).

The suit alleged that "on information and belief," the defendants — including record label Warner Bros. — "listened to and copied 'Live Your Life' before and during the time when they were writing 'Levitating,'" which they claimed is "substantially similar" to the 2017 recording and, according to them, signifies "copyright infringement." The plaintiffs sought monetary compensation, as they feel they are entitled to share the profits from "Levitating" as the copyright holders to "Live Your Life."

A representative for Lipa did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the lawsuit.

Dua Lipa Dua Lipa was sued by a reggae band over her massive hit 'Levitating.' | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Released in 2020 as the fifth single from her Future Nostalgia album, "Levitating" reached a peak position of No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 ahead of spending a total of 68 weeks on the songs chart. Due to massive collective sales, streaming, and radio numbers, the song further finished the year as Billboard's No. 1 song of 2021 in the United States. It also received a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Lipa also recorded a remixed version of the song featuring vocals from Madonna and Missy Elliott for her Club Future Nostalgia LP re-release.

Prior to the lawsuit, the original version of the song also courted minor controversy after the tune's featured artist, rapper DaBaby (who isn't named in Tuesday's lawsuit), made homophobic remarks on stage at Miami's Rolling Loud music festival in July 2021. Amid radio stations eliminating the song from its rotations, Lipa released a statement saying that she was "surprised and horrified" over his remarks, stressing that she stands "100% with the LGBTQ community."

Additional reporting by Celine Wojtala

