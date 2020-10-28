Dua Lipa sets 'multi-dimensional' virtual concert to stream live in November

Dua Lipa has new (virtual) rules and she counts them. One: drop an album earlier than expected so that people have something to listen to in quarantine (even if it was released for other reasons). Check. Two: Make animated music videos when live-action shoots become too difficult. Check. Three: Now stage a virtual concert you can livestream after having to cancel in-person events due to the pandemic. Check that, too.

The Future Nostalgia pop star, 25, has set a "multi-dimensional" concert event called Studio 2054 for next month. Dua will shoot this concert live out of a warehouse location on Nov. 24 and livestream the performance for her fans around the world in what is described as "reality and fantasy exploding together," per a press release.

Performing songs off Future Nostalgia, the Club Future Nostalgia remix album, and her first record, Dua promises Studio 2054 will feature musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists, acrobats, and surprise "superstar gusts" as she performs through custom-built sets, which include "surreal TV shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy hang outs, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms."

Dua shared more details in an Instagram Live video released on Wednesday in which she expressed how nervous she is for this "because it's something I've never done before and it's something that people have never seen me do before."

"I got the idea because of lockdown," she said, "and everybody's at home and we're all longing for a little bit of human connection that I wanted to bring a performance. But it's actually, in fact, nothing like what you would see me do live because there's no way I would be able to do this in the sense of doing this on stage. We're doing this in a massive warehouse."

In pre-pandemic times, Dua was prepping to head out on her concert tour for Future Nostalgia, which was released in March after the tracks leaked online. But the conditions caused by the still-on-going pandemic forced her to reschedule her U.K. and E.U. stops to January 2021. Just last week, she had to reschedule the dates again to September and October of 2021.

Studio 2054 will now stream through LIVENow on Friday, Nov. 27 at different times for different territories:

Stream #1 – UK & Europe: 8:30 p.m. London, 9:30 p.m. Paris, 10:30 p.m. Moscow

Stream #2 – South America: 7:00 p.m. Lima, 8:00 p.m. Manaus, 9:00 p.m. Rio & Buenos Aires

Stream #3 – Central & North America: 6:00 p.m. L.A., 8:00 p.m. MX, 9:00 p.m. New York

Stream #4 – Asia Pacific: 4:00 p.m. Bangkok & Jakarta, 5:00 p.m. Manila, 6:00 p.m. Seoul, 8:00 p.m. Sydney, 10:00 p.m. Auckland

Tickets will be available through LIVENow for a limited time at $11.99 starting this Friday at 8 a.m. GMT. Bundle tickets will be offered for $27.50 with the added access to the exclusive pre-show behind-the-scenes footage and an invite to the virtual After Show Party with Dua and guest DJs in attendance.