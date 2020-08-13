Dua Lipa drops 'Levitating' remix with Madonna and Missy Elliott

Dua Lipa, the "sugar boo" of the pandemic, is still levitating bops straight into the milky way with the new remix of her Future Nostalgia single "Levitating" — a track that will turn any isolated apartment into the city's hottest club.

The song, which was remixed by DJ and producer the Blessed Madonna, features vocals from Dua and Madonna, as well as a spitfire verse from Missy Elliott. The single is currently available on streaming platforms with the official music video dropping tomorrow.

"Madonna has been an artist that I've listened to my whole life," Dua said in an Apple Music interview Thursday with Zane Lowe. "I guess her career trajectory as well has been something so inspirational and the momentum that she's kept and the way that she's grown with her music — I've always found that really, really inspiring."

The 24-year-old U.K.-based singer also called working with Elliott "a mind-blowing experience."

"Being a fan of Missy's for so long and then having her to be like, 'Yeah, I love the song. I love the remix. I love the track. I feel inspired by it. I want to jump on it.' I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is so crazy,'" Dua said. "I jumped on the phone with her and we had a little talk and she really just does stuff that she really believes in. It was such a massive compliment for me, for her to be so inspired by the remix and the track, and to want to be a part of it and be a part of this mixtape. It really is a dream come true."

Dua will release a whole album of remixed songs from her Future Nostalgia, titled Club Future Nostalgia, on Friday, Aug. 21. The collection, which The Blessed Madonna also curated and mixed into a mixtape, will also feature a version of "Physical" with Gwen Stefani.