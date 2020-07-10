Dua Lipa 'Hallucinate'-s a Betty Boop fantasy in new animated music video

The pop star is the new Betty Boop in this entirely animated video, developed in lockdown.

No, you're not hallucinating. Dua Lipa, quarantined pop star extraordinaire, worked with animators to create a brand-new music video for her Future Nostalgia song "Hallucinate," which dropped on Friday. And if she can't film anything in person right now because of... well, you know... then she's definitely going to create her own fantasy world where the 24-year-old British singer transforms into the spiritual descendant of Betty Boop.

The video takes viewers on a trippy ride with unicorns, rainbows, and wide-eyed characters you'd find in cartoons from the early '30s and '40s. The Mill, which developed cinematic videos for videogame companies Bungie (Destiny) and EA Sports, worked on the design; and Titmouse, which worked on shows like Netflix's The Midnight Gospel and Big Mouth, handled the character animation. Illustrator and animator Lisha Tan directs.

"Hallucinate is hereee!! created with love during lockdown," Lipa wrote in a post on Instagram. "thank you to the gang that helped me bring this idea to life."

The singer previously incorporated anime into her music video for "Physical," another track off Future Nostalgia. Since lockdowns were implemented to combat the spread of coronavirus, more musicians and labels have opted for animated videos. Marco Pavone, who animated Lipa's "Break My Heart" video, told EW it's "simple" for his team to transition to remote work.

Watch "Hallucinate" above.