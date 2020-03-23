Dua Lipa to release Future Nostalgia album one week early

The future (nostalgia) is now... or, well, Friday at the earliest!

Dua Lipa has confirmed her new album Future Nostalgia has been moved up from its previously announced April 3 release date, and will instead drop this Friday, March 27.

The move comes after the album leaked in full over the weekend, a turn of events Lipa emotionally addressed Monday morning during an Instagram Live session.

"I really didn't want to do this," Lipa said through tears during the broadcast, referencing the pressures she felt to deliver a quality follow-up to her 2017 eponymous debut in the wake of "a lot of pressure" from fans and the industry.

Lipa has thus far released three songs as a preview of the disco-influenced set, including the high-energy banger "Physical," experimental funk track "Future Nostalgia," and the global smash "Don't Start Now," which became the British singer's highest-charting song on the American charts when it climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. She also teased the potential release of another single titled "Break My Heart" for Friday as well, tweeting a photo of herself holding a martini glass with the caption "5 DAYS... #BreakMyHeart."

The 24-year-old rose to prominence in the United Kingdom upon the release of her debut single, "Be the One," in 2015, though she properly arrived on the global stage when her hit single "New Rules" climbed to No. 6 on the domestic charts before garnering over 1.3 billion streams on Spotify. She went on to receive two Grammys at the 2019 ceremony, including one for Best New Artist.

Listen to Future Nostalgia when it drops in full this Friday.

Related content: