This Barbie is a Grammy-winning vocalist.

Dua Lipa has released "Dance the Night," the first single from the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack. It arrives with a very pink, very shimmery music video complete with a cameo from Barbie writer, director, and executive producer Greta Gerwig.



In the music video, the singer sashays through tricked-out sets under sparkling disco balls in looks fit for the flick's titular iconic doll. We also get a sneak peek at the movie's dance scene.

The "Don't Stop Now" singer is doing double Barbie duty: In addition to kicking off its musical proceedings, Dua Lipa stars in the live-action film as a mermaid Barbie, as shown in whimsical character posters released last month. The movie will feature multiple variations of Barbie and Ken, while following Margot Robbie's doll heroine as she faces an existential crisis in the candy-colored Barbie Land and embarks on a journey to the real world.

Last year, Dua Lipa welcomed Gerwig on her At Your Service podcast to discuss the film, which Gerwig said she thought would be a "career-ender" for her. "I think there's something about starting from that place where it's like, 'Well, anything is possible!'" said Gerwig, who wrote the script with husband Noah Baumbach. "It felt like vertigo starting to write it. Like, where do you even begin? What would be the story?"

Gerwig also credited the film for pushing her out of her comfort zone. "That feeling that I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror," she said. "Usually that's where the best stuff is. When you're like, 'I am terrified of that.' Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'Okay, I probably should do it.'"

Barbie Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie and her pink convertible cruise into theaters July 21. Watch the "Dance the Night" music video above.

