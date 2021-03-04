The English singer says she can relate to the megastar's experience with the paparazzi.

Dua Lipa weighs in on the media's treatment of Britney Spears: 'She was being harassed'

Dua Lipa is joining the celebs speaking out against the media's treatment of Britney Spears, in particular the paparazzi.

In a profile in the Los Angeles Times, the singer discussed the huge year she's enjoyed since the release of her second album Future Nostalgia back in March 2020, and shared how the attention has taught her to be more self-protective.

"I've grown to be more private because so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to," she said in the interview. "I also don't love the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy."

The English pop star went on to share how, having seen the FX The New York Times Presents documentary Framing Britney Spears, she can relate to the treatment the superstar endured at the hands of the tabloids in the mid 2000s.

Image zoom Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images; Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

"The feeling of going down the street and they're trying to catch you in this very awkward picture — it can be anxiety-inducing, honestly," she said. "And Britney's time was pre-Instagram when everything was purely about the tabloids, and there were no laws in place about what paparazzi were allowed to do. She was being harassed — that's exactly what it was."

Dua Lipa joins the likes of Mara Wilson, Miley Cyrus, among many other stars to come forward to speak out against Spears' mistreatment over the years and join the #FreeBritney movement.