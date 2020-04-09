Dua Lipa, queen of the quarantine, performs 'Break My Heart' on The Tonight Show

The Tonight Show (TV Show) type TV Show network NBC genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

While Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and more decided to delay their albums in the wake of the coronavirus quarantine, Dua Lipa dropped Future Nostalgia and ruled the pop music space at a time when everyone is eager for new music. In her latest creative move to promote her bops, the 24-year-old British singer performed a quarantine version of her latest single, "Break My Heart," on The Tonight Show this week.

Lipa took advantage of all the fun background images and filters one can project when using at-home setups. Virtual dancers emerged in the background as she reached the refrain, followed by some light choreography from Lipa herself.

The "Physical" and "Hallucinate" singer had previously performed "Don't Start Now" for James Corden's The Late Late Show in March. That quarantine jam included her back-up singers, band, and dancers recording their own parts from home and editing it all together for Lipa's accompaniment.

And to think, Lipa almost didn't release Future Nostalgia. As she explained to Jimmy Fallon in the video chat interview portion of her Tonight Show appearance, she once thought it wasn't time to drop new music, but the album leak forced her hand.

"It was another thing that showed me the music had to be out because I was feeling a little bit conflicted," she said. "I was like, 'I'm not sure if I want to put the music out this time. A lot of people are suffering. I just don't know if it feels right.' But then I also thought about the fact that I made this record to get away from many anxieties and pressures of making a second album and not [having] to think about that. And then I was like, 'Maybe this record could give people a moment to get away from everything and maybe give them some comfort.'"

For more late-night TV highlights, watch EW's Last Night's Late Night show on Quibi.

