'Drivers License' singer Olivia Rodrigo learns driving 'isn't all fun' after getting parking ticket

Introducing Olivia Rodrigo's next single: "Parking Ticket."

The singer, whose song "Drivers License" recently became a breakout hit, documented a little driving snafu via her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"damn this driving s--- isn't all fun and games," she captioned along with a photo of her City of Los Angeles parking violation.

olivia rodrigo parking ticket Image zoom

In the pop ballad, Rodrigo sings about driving around while longing for a past love who'd encouraged her to get her license. In real life, the artist was 17 when she got her driver's license — after four tries.

Released Jan. 8, "Drivers License" launched to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — making Rodrigo the youngest artist to debut at the top of the chart. She also claimed the record for the biggest weekly streaming debut with 107 million worldwide streams.

The song also earned the approval of Taylor Swift and got its own Saturday Night Live sketch, which Rodrigo called "the best birthday present ever" when she turned 18 in February.

"It's been incredible," the singer and actress told EW about the song's overnight success. "I love writing music and I just feel so lucky that people are responding to it the way that they are. It's really my biggest dream come true."

As for what's next, Rodrigo teased, "I'm putting out a project later this year that I'm working on right now. I'm super stoked for that. I don't have a ton of concrete plans, but I love making art and making music and I'm hopefully going to be doing that for the rest of my life. This year is going to be no exception to that."

On April 1, Rodrigo released "Deja Vu," her follow-up to the smash hit. "I promise it's not an April fools joke lol," she wrote on Instagram.